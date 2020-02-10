State Auditor: Owsley County clerk did not fulfill her duties

A state audit accused the elected clerk in Owsley County of not fulfilling her duties.

Auditor Mike Harmon said in 2017 Clerk Shanna Oliver failed to make sure her office properly reconciled its bank account, did not complete some required reports and did not prepare some tax bills on time.

The findings were sent to the attorney general's office, the Department of Revenue and the Department for Local Government for possible further action.

Oliver has not commented on the findings.

