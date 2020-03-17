Staples steps up to help students in midst of COVID-19 changes

Staples announced an effort this week to help ease some of the burdens on students and their families. Students across the region just entered the first week of at-home instruction after schools were put on an extended break in the wake of Coronavirus safety precautions.

As part of the at-home instruction, students are required to complete non-traditional instruction packets and homework packets. Staples stepped in to offer free printing to students who may not otherwise have printer access.

"The teachers are working really, really hard to make sure they don't fall behind and they get the curriculum taught for the year," said Pikeville Staples General Manager Todd Perego. "So, we thought to ourselves, 'How could we help?'"

Perego said the stores decided to offer free printing in-store, allowing students to bring a flash drive into the store and print their needed papers or send them via email to be picked up at the store.

"We thought, 'What better way to help them out and keep the learning going for the rest of the year?'" Perego added.

He said students can drop in during business hours or send their work to Print.Marketing1732@Staples.com. According to Perego, Staples will continue this effort until school is back in regular session.