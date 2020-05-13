Stanford Drive-In owner talks about struggle to stay in business during pandemic

The drive-in has seen a resurgence as an alternative to traditional movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it would seem as if drive-in theaters would have an easier time than other businesses during the pandemic.

But for one Kentucky drive-in, it has been anything but that.

The Stanford Drive-In has been in business since 1952 and is one of the few drive-ins still in operation in Kentucky.

Previously, the drive-in has almost closed multiple times and the owner even questioned if COVID-19 was going to spell doom for it this summer. In an age where many businesses are keeping afloat by offering drive-in services, it is quite ironic.

Owner Denise Park says she was initially told she could not open at all since the state did not distinguish between drive-ins and traditional theaters, but was eventually given the green light to reopen.

However, she still has a number of restrictions to follow, particularly with regard to the concession stand.

“We have two registers eight to 10 feet apart, only two people inside at a time, per register," Pike said. "One and six feet back from the other one.”

Pike also says everyone will need to stay in their cars to watch the movie and there will be no outdoor speakers, meaning customers will have to listen via their car radios.

Pike says with the movie companies not releasing new movies until mid-summer, they will be showing older movies for the month of June.

