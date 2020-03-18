St. Joseph London limits visitors, screens patients before entering building

St. Joseph London is limiting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns.

St. Joseph London implemented seasonal restrictions at the beginning of the flu season and they are now taking additional precautionary steps.

Only one visitor over the age of 18 will be able to visit patients in all units. In the maternity and NICU areas, visitors will be limited to parents and grandparents without a fever or runny nose. Visitors and patients in the maternity and NICU areas will be screened before entering.

Visitors will flu-like symptoms or those we have traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19 will not be allowed to visit patients.

Patients who come to the hospital for surgical services or outpatient testing will be screened at the entrance.

“Our top priority at CHI Saint Joseph Health is the safety of our employees, patients, visitors and communities,” said Dan Goulson, MD, chief medical officer for CHI Saint Joseph Health. “We are making these changes out of an abundance of caution.”

The hospital advises patients to avoid emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe.