Springtime temperatures in February

Sunshine returns to the mountains today!

Today and Tonight

We will wake up to great conditions this morning. Warmer temperatures and sunshine returns for Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday! I cannot predict groundhogs as I can weather, but I will say it will definitely feel like spring today. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the upper 50s. Remember, yesterday our highs were in the mid-40s, which is where we are supposed to be for this time of year, so we will have a huge temperature jump as we head into the afternoon. We will also have a little breeze to go with our warm temperatures. Sustained winds will be coming out of the west at 10-15 MPH and we will have gusts potentially getting up to 30 MPH.

Mostly clear conditions continue tonight. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-40s. Winds will start to die down but still remain stronger than usual overnight.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see sunshine for most of the day on Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s. By Monday afternoon we will see clouds move back into the mountains with scattered rain chances very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Our next big system moves in Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday. Highs look to be in the lower 60s as well. With temperatures so warm and wet conditions it will probably feel muggy outside. On Thursday we will see our high temperatures early in the morning. We will start in the low to mid-50s and have temperatures drop throughout the day. Right now, it looks like the soggiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Models have been changing with this system over the past few days. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next several days.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall