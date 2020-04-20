Springtime forecast: Chances for rain linger off and on all week

It's going to be a back and forth week with rain chances, so keep those umbrella's handy.

Today and Tonight

Some folks in the southern half of the area will wake up with a shower or two. The skies will gradually clear as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Highs should top out in the mid-60s later today.

Tonight, we'll start out clear but clouds will increase the deeper into the night we get. Some scattered rain chances are possible late. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy of Monday in some ways. Early chances for rain give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Look for the mid-60s again for a daytime high.

Mostly sunny skies will visit us again for mid-week on Wednesday, sending temperatures toward the 70-degree mark. A front looks to move in on Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms. We'll keep a close eye on that as we get closer.

Scattered chances for rain will carry us into the weekend. Let's hope these April showers bring us some beautiful May flowers.

