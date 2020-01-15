Spring preview on the way out, winter returns later this week

If you've liked the temperatures the last few days, you get one more shot at the 60s today. Enjoy it, because this may be it for a while.

Today and Tomorrow

It will be super foggy early, so be extra careful of that. Even though a cold front is getting ready to move through the region, the rain chances continue to stay scattered throughout today and tonight. Cloudy skies will be the story for most of your Wednesday, before starting to clear out some late tonight.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Due to the later passage of the front, the low temperature won't be until about mid-morning on Thursday. Your daytime high for Thursday will be at midnight tonight in the mid-50s. The good news is after getting down into the upper 30s sometime tomorrow morning, temps rebound to the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. I know that's a little confusing.

Outside of a stray chance for a shower early in the morning, most locations should see sunshine mixed with clouds on Thursday. Those clouds will start to increase again tomorrow night and lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks dry and some sunshine is possible, but I think skies look to stay more on the cloudy side. Highs will be in the low 40s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight.

The second cold front of the week will move in early this weekend. Saturday will be soggy, so factor that into your plans. That will be the last "warm" day of the next little bit, with highs in the low 50s. After that, winter is back.

The rain clears for the last half of the weekend, but the cold settles back into the region. Daytime highs on Sunday look to hover around freezing. I don't think we even get to 30 on Monday. Overnight lows both nights could be in the upper teens.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.