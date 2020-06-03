Spring and early summer festivals were canceled, but what about ones later this year?

Festivals are a staple of the mountains.

Nearly every small town in Eastern Kentucky has some sort of festival, but COVID-19 canceled many of those in spring and early summer.

But as we begin to see restrictions ease up, what will that mean for festivals that happen in late-summer and fall?

For the Mountain Heritage Festival in Whitesburg, it may change things a little, but for the most part the festival will be the same.

"We're the latest usually, festival, in the county for sure," said the Mountain Heritage Committee Chairperson, Lee Adams.

This year, the festival is Sept. 22-26. They are hoping to see the festival in some way. Right now the festival is still on, but they are monitoring how things go for other festivals and fairs.

To air on the side of caution, that postponed food booth applications to July 15. Music will be local and they will practice safe social distancing practices.

"People would love to have the festival, and we hope to get to bring the festival, it may be on a small scale," said Adams. "But we are planning!"

Not all festivals will be happening though later this summer.

In Leslie County, the Osborne Brothers Festival, which is held from Aug. 5-8 was canceled Tuesday.

"They're going to do their best to do a virtual festival, featuring Bobby Osborne, and maybe other bands also," said Carol Joseph, Hyden's Mayor.

The festival usually brings in a lot of tourism and says fire departments are the ones who will lose out because of this.

"Plus they give the money to the local fire department and that's a big part of their funding for the year," said Joseph.

She is optimistic about other festivals and events this year though. Looking ahead, she says some events like music in the par will happen later this month.

"We're very resilient here, so I feel like we can spring back and come out okay," she added.

Officials with the Mountain Heritage Festival say if they end up having to cancel in some regard, the festival will look very similar to how Harlan County's Poke Sallet Festival looks this year.