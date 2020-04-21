Spreading hope in a stairwell

People every day are finding unique ways to help and reach out to people in a time of need.

Two healthcare workers at Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg are doing just that but using their hidden talents.

Rich Pinson and Zach Bragg got together and decided to sing Amazing Grace in the stairwell for it to echo throughout the hospital for workers and patients to hear.

“I wanted to do something positive in the stressful uncertain time just to help people forget for a minute that we're in bad times," said Pinson. "I think in one 15 minute session we decided which song we would do which verses. "

The performance would be the first time the two would sing together.

"You know anything that I can do just to ease their mind or give glory to God I’m willing to do it," said Bragg. “There are people that are having a pretty rough time right now and whatever you can do to help them."

Tim Hatfield, Community CEO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, says it is something special to share with others.

“Sometimes we need to stop and realize that we’re in a stressful environment even when there’s not a pandemic going on. So this is a great opportunity to go back and have both RNs do the song make a difference not just in our building but across our hospital and across the world really."

They have chosen to continue the hope beyond Amazing Grace by singing a new song every day.

“There’s a face attached to every one of the people who have succumb to this disease and they are real people to somebody, said Pinson.

Here is the full video of them singingAmazing Grace.