Spots still open for KSP's annual Trooper Island camp

If your child is looking for something to do this summer, the Kentucky State Police may have a solution.

Officials with Trooper Island Camp say they still have spots open for both boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 12.

The annual retreat will take place June 15th through the 19th at Dale Hollow Lake in South Central Kentucky.

The camp started years ago as a long-range program of public service and to help encourage trust between children and the police who often meet in difficult circumstances.

If you would like more information about the camp and find out how to sign up, you can visit their website.

You can also call your local Kentucky State Police post.

