Sports betting bill gains momentum by clearing House panel

A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky has picked up bipartisan momentum.

A House committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the measure. One estimate says the proposal would bring in about $22.5 million a year in new taxes.

The measure cleared the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee. The bill is supported by Gov. Andy Beshear, who mentioned it during his State of the Commonwealth speech Tuesday evening.

The proposal would allow wagering on college sports teams in Kentucky. That provision was excluded from a 2019 sports betting bill that died in the legislature.

