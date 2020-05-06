Spoiler Alert: See if Nick Wilson survived Wednesday night's episode of Survivor

It was another night of drama and suspense on this week's episode of Survivor: Winners at War.

Tonight's two hour episode began with Whitley County's Nick Wilson winning an immunity challenge.

Jeremy was the 15th person voted out in the first tribal council.

Unfortunately, Nick's luck ran out in the second tribal council, he was the last person sent to the edge of extinction.

Nick will have a chance to get back in the game during the finale next week, along with all the others on the edge.

The final five are Ben, Denise, Michele, Sarah and Tony.

Find out who wins the $2 million prize next Wednesday night on WYMT.