The drama continues on Survivor: Winners at War.

Tony won immunity again, leaving Whitley County's Nick Wilson vulnerable at tribal council.

It was another ending full of whispering and plotting, but Nick did not receive a single vote.

Kim was the 14th person voted out.

There is a two-hour episode next week and that will be followed by the live finale on May 13th.

It will be a finale like none other due to COVID-19.

See if Nick makes it next Wednesday night at eight on WYMT.