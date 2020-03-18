Spoiler Alert: See if Nick Wilson survived Wednesday night's episode of Survivor

It was another night of drama on Survivor, but Whitley County's Nick Wilson is still in the running.

Two people were voted off tonight in separate tribal councils and sent to the edge of extinction.

In the first group, which included Nick, Parvati was the seventh person out and Nick did not receive a single vote.

In the second group, Denise played two immunity idols for Jeremy and herself, which saved Denise because she received all the votes except one, which was for Sandra.

