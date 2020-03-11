Spoiler Alert: See if Nick Wilson survived Wednesday night's episode of Survivor

Whitley County's Nick Wilson is still alive on the 40th season Winners at War.

Wilson's new tribe won immunity on Wednesday night's episode.

"Boston Rob" was voted off during tribal council.

Meanwhile, host Jeff Probst announced that production on Survivor for next season is being delayed due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Right now, production for season 41 is scheduled to begin in May after the live finale for the current season.

You can cheer on Nick Wilson Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on WYMT.