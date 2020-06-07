Splashing into Summer as pool businesses see increased sales

As it heats up outside many people are making their way to the pool as they splash into Summer.

As COVID-19 ramped up several local businesses were negatively impacted but at Lowe Pools in Corbin it was uncertainty.

Steven Lowe, operations manager, says many have decided during this time to make their own home addition.

“At the beginning, we were kind of wondering are we going to have to shut our doors down are we still going to be able to service our customers' pools. We have a lot of pools that we helped maintain on a weekly basis," Lowe said. “Many people are staying home this year. They are not taking their family vacations so they have put all that money into their outdoor space in their backyard."

As they temporarily moved their operations to curbside service their business started to boom as inventory dwindled.

"When they pulled up we would have someone go out and get their water samples. We would have sales associates go out to talk to them selling pools, selling chemicals, selling other products grills as well," Lowe said. “As of a few weeks ago we no longer have the ability to get above ground pools this year. All of our suppliers are out and that’s largely due to the manufacturing has been shut down."

Lowe says many of their manufactures will be shut down until June 15th.