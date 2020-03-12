Spike in GED testing after Kentucky waives testing fees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after officials announced in January the fees would be waived.
The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says there has been an 81% increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38% increase in those who have earned a GED diploma.
The state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in funding in January to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.
