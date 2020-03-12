Spike in GED testing after Kentucky waives testing fees

Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after officials announced in January the fees would be waived.

The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says there has been an 81% increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38% increase in those who have earned a GED diploma.

The state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in funding in January to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Officials announced in January the fees would be waived.