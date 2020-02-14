Group brings special surprises to people throughout Hazard on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day centered around love and some people with Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center spread that love throughout the community Friday.

The group made nearly 20 stops at businesses and homes throughout town all part of a fundraiser for the center. They delivered a balloon, a box of chocolates and sang a song.

Michelle Branson, activity director, says they look forward to it every year.

“Sometimes people get really embarrassed but you can tail but it always makes him feel wonderful inside," said Branson. “It helps us get out in the community and just be a part of everything."

This year this was a special stop when Susan Smith, an employee at the rehabilitation center, and her coworkers got to surprise her husband.

“It’s just something we do every year for the community so and he’s my sweetheart and so he definitely deserves one," said Smith.

A day pulling at everyone's heartstrings with proceeds going to pay for residents activities at the center