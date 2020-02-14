Speaker: Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week.

It's another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily. Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday.

Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients.

