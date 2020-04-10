Southern Kentucky man carries a cross through town for Good Friday

A Southern Kentucky man took a cross to the streets of his town with a message about the meaning of Easter.

Mark Upchurch says Easter is a lot more than simply dressing up and going to church.

“What’s going on today, in our town and there’s not many people out. To get the message out to more people," Upchurch said.

Upchurch wanted to take a message to the streets and what better way on Good Friday to literally take up a cross and carry it.

“He raised the bar from love your neighbor as yourself, but love others as I had loved you," Upchurch said.

He dressed up to fit the part.

“I thought about all the things he had gone through during that night. Through the trials and beatings," Upchurch said.

Easter this year will be a day celebrated in different ways.

“Without putting on our pink tie or green coat, we can do that at home, sharing the love that he gives us. With those that are around us," said Upchurch.

Many churches will not be filled this Easter, but Upchurch says the message of the cross was not meant to be kept inside a building.

“Think about that love shown that day for each and every one of us," Upchurch said.

Upchurch says his cross had wheels because without them it would have been destroyed when he dragged it behind him and would have not allowed him to raise it afterward.

The cross was set up at Spurlin Funeral Home in Downtown Standford.