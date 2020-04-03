South Charleston fire department receives large donation of hand sanitizer

If you have been to stores recently, you have seen empty selves where hand sanitizer used to be.

As it is a slight inconvenience for you, for first responders it is essential.

Thanks to the city of Charleston and the Dow Company firefighters at South Charleston Fire Department received 110 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Fire Chief Virgil White says the donations will make all the difference, especially while his men are in the field.

"It is going to help out a lot, we have a decontamination procedure if the guys do have to run out to a call or if they do have to go out for whatever business and come back we have a decontamination procedure," said Chief White.

The procedure Chief White mentioned requires firefighters to suit up in proper decontamination gear and when the call is over to wash their hands right away.

While getting to a sink is hard, hand sanitizer is available in seconds.