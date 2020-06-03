SomerSplash set to open June 29th with guidelines in place

Just weeks ago, water parks and public pools thought opening this summer looked very unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was announced public pools and things like that would be shut down and not be able to reopen," says SomerSplash's general manager, Stephen Sims. "But we kinda held out hope."

Weeks later, Governor Andy Beshear announced amusement parks and water parks could open if they followed guidelines to follow the "Safe at Work" movement.

"We are basically taking the guidelines that every other amusement park including, say Disney or all those other major water parks across the state or country are doing and we are all actually working really good together," said Sims.

The park is set to open up June 29th, something the community is excited about.

"It’s huge for our community is huge but it’s also important for the entire region. It’s affordable fun for our kids and it’s also a great tourist attraction.," said Somerset Mayor, Alan Keck.

In the opening, the park had to construct a proposal laying out procedures that would go with guidelines put in place by the state and health officials.

"We put in some policies that we think we’re gonna make it a little bit better. One being inferred temperature checks for every guest that comes in," Mayor Keck said.

"100.4 or higher it’s going to target and locate and then it will actually send us a notification and then we can find that individual in the park," said Sims.

SomerSplash plans to run at about 50 percent capacity spacing out seating and keeping up with cleaning surfaces.

"We will actually have some staff walking around and that’s all that they are going to do," Sims said. "They will take care of those tubes and going to be walking around cleaning handrails going up to the slides."

As far as the concession stands, they will follow the guidelines put into place for restaurants.

Both Mayor Keck and Sims said they will continue to monitor the situation and add or change procedures as needed.

"Somebody has to step forward and say it’s OK for us to move forward and we’re gonna be that community," Keck said.

As of now, SomerSplash will let in swimmers as swimmers leave once they hit capacity. They are looking into adding special hours for members to ensure they get time at the park. As for reserving time ahead, Sims says the park doesn't have the ability to do that just yet but it could be a possibility in the future.