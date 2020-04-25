Somerset's Macon Wilson wins 2020 Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award

For the last three years, Macon Wilson has done his part as Somerset basketball team's manager.

"Pretty much anything. If we need a video guy sometimes I'll video games. I'm mainly the water boy, help keeping them hydrated and give them their towels and stuff," said Senior, Macon Wilson.

Earlier this week the senior was recognized for his hard work, as he was awarded the 2020 Bill "Mr. Basketball" Keightly Award.

"I was really excited like I said, I didn't even really know there was an award before coach nominated me so that was amazing to know that I won that," added Wilson.

The award honors a senior basketball team manager who exemplifies what it means to be a team player, someone who supports their team with passion and dedication while also performing well in the classroom and the community.

"I read the description and it fit him perfectly," said Somerset Head Coach Jeron Dunbar.

However, there is more to basketball than just the trophies.

"Before I joined the basketball team I was shy I didn't know anybody as much after my manager career it's like I know everybody. Everybody knows me," said Wilson.

The award is not the only way they recognized the manger this season when senior night was approaching, they wanted to make his special.

"Most special moment of my career to be honest with you. I've never been apart of something like that, Those people that were here that night just felt joy," added Dunbar.

Leading scorer, Kade Grundy let Wilson take his starting spot and as a result, Wilson scores his first points of the season.

"I really wasn't expecting that to happen. I wasn't expecting Kade to give up his starting spot to me so I was amazed happy kind of in shock a little bit," said Wilson.

The award will be presented during the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards ceremony on June 28th in Lexington.