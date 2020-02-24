Somerset woman finds late husband's car

Crystal Nelson has searched for her late husband's car since his passing last September.

Nelson drove hundreds of miles and contacted car dealerships around the area trying to find her late husband's Kia Rio. She finally called Tim Short Chrysler in Hazard.

Tim Short Chrysler bought the Kia Rio at an auction. Sales representative Creighton Spurlock wanted to double-check the car's vehicle identification number once the car made it to the lot. "The VIN she gave us matched the VIN of one of those vehicles," said Spurlock.

The car was full of memories for Nelson."It was a big part of our lives and now that I've got it back with me I feel like a part of him is back with me," Nelson said.

The car brought tears to Nelson once she saw it sitting on the lot. "She cried. Instant tears all of us," said Spurlock.

Nelson said she believed God led her to Tim Short Chrysler and she is blessed and thankful for the employees that helped her during the purchase.