Somerset native, former UK softball player killed in crash

A young woman from Somerset was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Sister station WKYT reports the crash happened on I-64 in Woodford County.

The coroner identified the victim as Brynlee Bigelow, 21. She was living in Lexington but was originally from Somerset.

Police said Bigelow lost control of her car. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The University of Kentucky confirmed to WKYT that Bigelow was a member of the softball team in 2017.