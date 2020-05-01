Somerset mayor hopes to reopen popular water park

Summer is probably going to be a lot different for people given new mandates and recommendations from the state.

Thursday, state health officials said public pools will not be able to open for at least the early part of the summer. That also includes water parks.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck hopes their popular attraction will not be closed the entire summer.

"So I am hesitant to say we are going to keep it closed all summer. I'd like the data to continue to come back and see if could make some progress," Keck said.

Keck says Somerset's Somersplash will abide by the guidelines and not open May or June.

"See if testing continues to rap up. Hopefully, we will have a July-August opportunity," Keck said.

Pulaski County has 70,000 people and the mayor says with increase testing, they currently have eight new positive cases. He believes state guidelines have flattened the curve but now is the time to consider letting life resume.

"I think we need to focus on solutions instead of saying that's never going to work," Keck said.

He believes concessions could be difficult but other facets of reopening a water park are possible.

"We are going to have to find ways to innovate and adapt and maybe that means you can bring in a small cooler of food for your family. Maybe we extend lines for the slides," Keck said.

The mayor says at least 100 people will at least temporarily not have jobs because of the delay in opening Somersplash.