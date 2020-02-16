'Somebody is going to be killed’; Officials urge drivers to refrain from using New KY 460 road

Officials are cracking down on drivers using an un-opened road in Pike County.

There are multiple warning signs, however, some continue to use the new US 460 between Beaver and the Virginia state line.

Transportation cabinet officials said if this unsafe act continues, someone may be killed.

"New U.S. 460 from Beaver to the Virginia state line is not open," said Sara George.

George is the Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 12.

"If they use this road, which is not officially open, they are guilty of trespassing," George pointed out.

“Barricades and signs have been moved. In fact, the barriers put up by the Virginia Department of Transportation on the state line bridge are gone, not just moved, gone,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Highway District 12 Chief Engineer.

George said many drivers are ignoring the signs.

"Some people think a better alternative, faster, and easier drive than using Kentucky 80 to get to the Breaks," said George.

However, if you chose this route, you will put yourself and others around you in danger.

"Well, for one thing, the lanes that are paved are actually the westbound lanes," George said. "So when you get on at Beaver, you're getting on the "off" ramp."

This could create the perfect conditions for a head-on collision.

“Somebody is going to be killed,” said Paxton Weddington, D12’s Engineering Branch Manager said. “You are facing traffic coming from Virginia,” Weddington explained. “Sooner or later someone is going to have a head-on crash. There is nowhere to go to get out of the way.”

"There are concrete barriers in the median and there's nowhere to go if you run into somebody coming the opposite direction so actually it is quite dangerous," explained George.

There are also liability issues risked.

"You run the risk that your insurance company will not cover the damages," said George.

Last but not least, you are also increasing the possibility of receiving a ticket.

"If law enforcement apprehends someone who is on the road illegally, they can be stopped and ticketed for criminal trespassing," explained George.

George said officials understand why many want to try driving on the new road. However, it is not worth the risk.

"Think about those things and stay off the road until it is officially open," said George.

Officials said this portion of KY 460 should be open sometime later this year.