Some health care offices to reopen Monday

Some health care offices closed for weeks are reopening Monday.

This includes dentists and chiropractors, but patients will see changes going on at those places next week.

Health First Chiropractic in Danville will see their first patient in five weeks Monday. Dr. Carol Webb Marshall says customers will have to wait in their cars and will receive a text message to come in. Everyone will have to have an appointment.

The staff has plenty of PPE including the special kind of mask Dr. Steven Stack talked about Thursday.

Dr. Marshall says many of their patients have quite literally been hurting and they are anxious to help them again.

"There is a great belief in our profession, A large need for that. Pain is a driver for that, once you gain an understanding of what chiropractic really does, they see, not just pain being a driver but for everyday health and wellness," Dr. Marshall said.

Chiropractors in Kentucky were in a unique situation.

"I did research it and found that it's true, we are the only state in the entire nation, that has been considered non-essential up until this point," Dr. Marshall said.

Dentists, physical therapists and optometrists are also reopening and will have to follow many of the same guidelines.

It also includes diagnostic and radiology services. Dr. Stack says the process of waiting in your car for your appointment to be called will be a new normal for quite a while.

Health care offices are also being told to screen people when they come in and to provide hand sanitizer throughout the establishments.