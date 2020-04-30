Some businesses struggle to meet re-opening guidelines

Next month we will start re-opening various businesses here in Kentucky.

Businesses such as car dealerships to barbershops have been given the green light to re-open in May, as long as they follow the new restrictions and guidelines.

Not all places will re-open though.

Establishments such as Steppin' Out Dance Studio in Stanford, Kentucky are facing the fact that they will have to remain closed for at least another month.

“I’m really struggling to figure out how we are going to change the dynamic on how we are going to be safe,” said Gina Leigh from Steppin' Out Dance Studio.

Leigh says she wasn’t surprised the governor did not include dance studio's in the phase one re-openings. A lot of her dancers are little children, and social distancing with them would be difficult.

“Usually on our floor we have little stickers or draw hearts, everyone stands on this. In 3 seconds they’re off. They have a mind of their own.”

She understands the mandates and restrictions. But closing and ending their season early was difficult, especially for high school seniors.

“We had costumes in, had made plans to do pictures, my recital scheduled for last Sunday. We obviously didn’t get to do that.”

The governor says places re-opening will have to follow strict guidelines and for dancers that could be complicated. Especially if masks are required.

“I think that will be difficult especially for breathing. In dance, you have to breathe, that will be very restricting on breathing," she added.

Leigh says they have looked at possibly moving practices and events outside if that would help in social distancing.

The dance instructor also said they probably will not resume classes until the fall. They may even follow the schedule of the Lincoln County School System.