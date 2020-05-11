Some Kentucky churches resume in-person services as cases plateau

Some churches resumed their in-person services on Sunday and more plan on having them next Sunday.

This is after several federal judges ruled churches could hold in-person services if they followed CDC guidelines.

In Lincoln County, Grace Fellowship Church plans to resume its services for the first time since late-March on Sunday. However, its services will look different.

Pastor Tom Graef said one service will be at 11 a.m. He said they are opening with caution and in stages and they will be practicing social distancing.

Families will be spread six feet apart, and the church is providing a drive-in option for people who do not feel comfortable going inside.

There will be no Sunday school, nursery or children’s church.

Graef said he understands people have different views on the matter and he hopes people show respect for their efforts.

“I think this is a time for unity, not in the same choice but for letting each other choose what is right for them," said Graef. "Don’t judge for wanting to come out early, don’t judge for wanting to wait longer. Let each person make their choice and let’s be unified in that.”

He said he has read over the three pages of recommendations from Governor Beshear and said his church was going to follow most of those guidelines anyway.

Graef says people with health conditions and who are elderly may still want to consider staying at home. The service will be available on the radio and later in the day on YouTube.