Soggy weather this evening, nicer weekend ahead

A cold front will continue to move through the mountains this evening providing more showers and a few thunderstorms.

Tonight

Our northern counties are still in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon. I think most of us will just see some bands of heavy rain and gusty winds as the cold front continue to move through the mountains.

Rain chances should start to move out late tonight with overnight lows dropping near 40 degrees.

The Weekend

A few stray rain chances continue Saturday, but we will clear out and sunshine will finally return by the afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Sunday highs will get back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds to start out the day, but more clouds and rain chances return later Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

We will see more rain for the new workweek with highs getting back into the 60s. Your Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit on the soggy side with more scattered rain chances by the middle and end of the week.

Highs look to get back to the upper 60s to lower 70s to end out the week as well.

I think it's safe to say springtime is here and it's here to stay!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël