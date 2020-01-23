Soggy weather returns to the mountains

Get the rain gear back out! More rain is on the way tonight and especially tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few scattered showers are moving into the area now and more soggy weather is on the way as we head into the overnight hours.

Soggy conditions return tonight and continue throughout the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will really only drop into the lower 40s tonight. That rain and cloud cover will keep us on the warmer side. Rain chances will continue throughout the day Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

We will see more scattered rain chances Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

We will continue to see cloudy skies for the weekend along with some rain chances.

Highs both days will be in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s and with moisture sticking around we could see a wintry mix later Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Higher elevations MAY see a very light dusting. We are not expecting any major impacts with this system for the weekend.

Extended Forecast

I think we hang onto that cloud cover as we head into your Monday. Hopefully, we'll see some peeks of sunshine, but I think it'll be a gloomy day. Highs will get into the mid-40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week with drier conditions, for now. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 40s throughout the week as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël