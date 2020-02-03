Soggy weather returns, sticks around for several days

Get the rain gear back out because soggy weather returns tonight and sticks around for the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

I hope you enjoyed the past couple of days because soggy weather returns tonight and sticks around for a while.

Tonight we will see rain chance increase late with soggy conditions by the time you are heading out the door Tuesday. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50s.

Tuesday we will see highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40. We will see soggy conditions on and off throughout the day and into the evening hours.

Extended Forecast

Sadly, very rainy conditions continue for your Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for your Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Thursday we will see highs in the mid-50s early with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s which means we could see a rain/snow mix later Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Highs on Friday look to only get into the upper 30s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Starting tonight through Thursday we will see about 1.5-3"+. This is a lot of rain, but it is over a long period of time. Localized flooding issues are totally possible. This is something we will keep a close eye on over the next few days.

