Soggy weather returns Tuesday, cooler air moves into the mountains

Cooler temperatures and rain chances return for your Tuesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a good portion of Eastern Kentucky until 7 p.m. this evening. With winds gusting anywhere from 20-30 mph this evening and very low dew points, any fire started would burn quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time.

Throughout the night, winds will start to calm down and clouds will move back into the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

For your Tuesday, soggy weather returns with highs only getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see more scattered rain chances Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

For the first day of April, we will start out on the cooler side. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. We will start the day out with clouds but we will start to clear out by the afternoon hours.

Sunshine returns for your Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

It looks like we could bring back a few scattered rain chances this weekend, but Saturday looks to remain mostly on the dry side with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël