Soggy weather returns Saturday, cooler weekend

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as we prepare for another round of rain for your Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The Weekend

Soggy conditions return once again for your Saturday. We could see another 1-2" widespread throughout the mountains. We will keep an eye on localized flooding issues throughout the day. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway to turn around and don't drown. Hopefully the sunshine this afternoon will help soak up some of the moisture from yesterday. Highs look to only reach the low to mid-40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A few scattered rain chances continue Sunday morning, but we look to dry out. We will continue to see those cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 40°.

Extended Forecast

That rain break continues Monday with highs getting back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sadly, the rain break does not last long.

More cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Tuesday. Highs will get back into the 60s to near 70 by the end of the workweek.

We could be dealing with more soggy weather by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor that throughout the next several days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël