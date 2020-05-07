Soggy weather returns Friday, very cold air moves in

Very cold air is on the way but not before those soggy conditions return Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase once again tonight. With those clouds that will help keep us on the warmer side overnight. Lows look to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Soggy conditions return Friday and stick around for the day. Highs will only get into the lower 50s. The record minimum high at Jackson for Friday is 57 that was set back in 1992. We will likely break that record Friday. Now as this system moves through, temperatures will start to drop throughout the evening into the overnight hours. Overnight lows are expected to get into the upper 20s. The record low for Saturday morning is 35 which was set back in 1983. We should break that record as well. As if that wasn't enough, some moisture might stick around which means those higher elevations could see a rain/snow mix. I don't think we'll see a lot stick to the ground, but it is crazy we are talking about snow in May.

We are also in a Freeze Warning Friday night into Saturday morning, so protect those sensitive plants and bring them inside if you can.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns for the weekend and those cooler temperatures continue as well.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Sunshine continues Sunday with the possibility of a few stray rain chances later Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows near 40.

Extended Forecast

Monday we could see a few stray rain chances but overall we will see a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Drier weather and sunshine continues for the new week. Temperatures will start to get a little bit warmer throughout the week. By the middle and end of the week, we should see temperatures get back into the 70s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël