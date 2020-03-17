Soggy stretch of weather on the way

It's going to be a soggy few days, so keep the rain gear close by.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to two things: Fog and rain. Yesterday was much cooler than forecast and I think today will be the same way. While the rain could be a little heavy at times this morning, I think those chances become more scattered before ending in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-50s.

Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and some more fog late. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Chances for rain continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We'll even pick up some chances for scattered storms all three days. Right now, they look like garden variety thunderstorms, but we'll keep you posted as we get closer. It just looks soggy right now.

Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the workweek with Thursday looking to be the warmest in the mid-70s. Friday, a cold front will swing through, taking us from near 70 during the day to around 40 overnight.

The weekend looks cooler, but drier. Some rain chances hang around early Saturday, but should clear out by the afternoon. Sunday looks dry and that bright ball of light in the sky might make an appearance. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and climb into the low 50s on Sunday.

Don't forget the season of spring officially starts at 11:49 p.m. Thursday night!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.