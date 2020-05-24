Soggy streak continues this afternoon

Warm temperatures are back, but the rain is here to stay.

Today and Tonight

This morning most of us will be waking up to some patchy fog. We should see the fog clear a little before 9 a.m. After that, we look to have pretty nice conditions for the rest of the morning hours. A few stray pop-ups are always possible, but I think we mainly stay dry for the morning hours. We also might see some pockets of sunshine. If you have errands to run or just need to get outside, the morning hours are definitely when you want to do it.

By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower to mid-80s, so it will be just a little bit warmer than it was yesterday. Similar to yesterday, we are also going to see scattered showers and storms roll in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight storms continue in the earlier hours, but once they clear out we will stay on the drier side overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The mid-80s continue into the new week. We will continue to see that trend of nicer weather in the morning and scattered showers and storms in the evening.

Once we get to the end of the week on Thursday, I think the showers lighten up a little bit. We will still see that soggy weather, but it does not look as intense as the rain showers earlier in the week. We also begin to cool down slightly with highs only getting into the lower 80s to upper 70s.

We might be looking at dry and sunny conditions by next Sunday, fingers crossed that does not change.

