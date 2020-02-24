Soggy start to the last full week of February

Hello rain, our old friend. It's not good to see you again.

Today & Tonight

The forecast won't change much today and tonight, so keep the rain gear handy. The chances will be around for much of the next 24 or so hours.

Highs will climb into the upper 40s to around 50 during the day and fall into the upper 40s this evening and hold there through the overnight hours.

I wish I had better news for you on this Monday.

Extended Forecast

The clouds will linger on Tuesday, but the showers will become more scattered, at least during the daylight hours. Highs will soar close to 60 and we should be dry at times. Tuesday night is a different story. The rain chances start to increase again and will hang around through most of Wednesday before trying to change to snow overnight as a cold front comes through.

After a few flakes on Thursday morning, skies will start to clear. It will stay chilly all the way into the weekend, even with sunny skies. That's how we'll wrap up February, which ends Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 40s early Wednesday and upper 30s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s Tuesday night, and 20s through the rest of the week and the rest of the month.

Winter isn't throwing in the towel just yet.

