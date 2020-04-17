Soggy overnight, sunshine returns Saturday

It is windy out there and that'll continue throughout the evening hours. Winds will start to die down as we head into the weekend.

Tonight

It's been a windy day here in the mountains! Winds have been gusting anywhere from 20-30 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Rowan, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, and Whitley Counties until 8 p.m. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

As we head into the later evening hours, soggy conditions return to the mountains. Clouds will continue to increase along with those rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The Weekend

Rain chances continue early Saturday morning, but they will get out of here pretty quickly along with those clouds. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with highs a little bit on the cooler side. Temperatures look to get into the upper 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Clouds and rain chances return once again for your Sunday. I think we'll stay dry throughout the morning with scattered rain chances returning by the evening and overnight hours. Highs will get back into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

A few scattered rain chances continue Monday, but we should clear out and see sunshine return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunshine continues into your Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions. We will stay dry throughout Tuesday and throughout most of the day Wednesday. Later Wednesday night into Thursday clouds and soggy conditions look to return to the mountains.

It looks like the 70s return as well by the middle of next week.

