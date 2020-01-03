Soggy overnight, rain transitions to snow for some Saturday

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues as rain transitions into snow as we head into your Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Tonight

This system has brought about 0.5-1.5" of rain to the mountains. The Cumberland Valley saw higher amounts and about another half an inch is expected through Saturday. The heavy bands of rain have moved out of the area for the most part, but some localized flooding is still possible as we head into tonight.

Temperatures look to only drop into the mid to upper 40s.

This Weekend

This gloomy and soggy weather continues into your Saturday, but rain chances do look slightly more scattered compared to the last few days.

We will see our high temperature near 50 Saturday morning and as that cold front moves through, temperatures drop throughout the day. Those scattered rain chances will turn into snow showers by the evening hours Saturday into early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any major impacts with this winter system. Grounds will be warm, so anything that falls will have a hard time sticking to the ground. Higher elevations have a better chance of seeing snow.

Most of us will see flakes to a dusting while higher elevations could see 1-2". That morning commute for church Sunday morning could be slick, so take it easy out there. Sunshine returns by the afternoon hours Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

It looks like a weak system moves through Tuesday bringing scattered rain chances and maybe a little bit of a wintry mix as we head into your Wednesday. We'll continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël