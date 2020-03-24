Soggy night ahead, nicer weather on the way

Soggy conditions return tonight and stick around into your Wednesday morning, but relief is on the way after tonight!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers and storms will pick up again tonight and stick around into the early morning hours Wednesday. Storms are not expected to be severe, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A few showers will hang around early Wednesday morning, but we will start to dry out and clear out a little bit by Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will be AWESOME! Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the mid-70s!! Get out and enjoy this day as much as you can!

Clouds will increase once again for your Friday with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs will get into the upper 70s to close to 80!

More showers and storms move in Saturday with highs near 80! Those showers will continue into Sunday morning and we will clear out by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the new workweek with a mixture of sun and clouds! The new workweek looks mostly dry, thank goodness.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël