Soggy, gloomy weather returns Wednesday

Soggy conditions return Wednesday as a cold front moves back into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds and scattered rain chances return tonight as our next system moves in Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Soggy weather returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The afternoon/evening hours looks very soggy. We could see a few thunderstorms as well. There is no severe threat for tomorrow. Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances and clouds continue Thursday as that cold front continues to push out of the mountains. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. We should start to clear out later Thursday into Friday.

Sunshine returns for the first day of May! Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

That sunshine will continue into the first half of the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s Saturday. Sunday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms returning by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël