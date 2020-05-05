Soggy day ahead, cooler trend continues

Our sunshine is gone for a couple of days. Don't leave the house without the rain gear today.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will be around for most as we head into the morning drive, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to work. The precipitation will be the heaviest near the Kentucky/Tennessee border riding along the front. There could be a few stronger storms down that way as well. We'll keep an eye on that.

The first half of your Tuesday looks soggy. Chances for rain look to become more scattered for the second half of the day but they don't go anywhere. Thanks to some warm air being pulled in from the south, some locations may get into the upper 60s while others hang out in the mid-60s.

The clouds and some scattered chances follow us into the nighttime hours and lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances look to stay scattered on Wednesday and it looks like the clouds will hang with us too. Temperatures will struggle to get into the low to mid-50s for highs. The good news is the skies will clear out overnight. Depending on how fast they clear, we could end up with some patchy frost by Thursday morning, so it might not be a bad idea to cover up your plants, just in case.

Thursday is a bright spot in the forecast for the weekday portion of it. Look for sunny skies and highs that get back into the 60s. Friday looks messy as another system works its way through the mountains. Both weekend days look sunny, but I'll go ahead and tell you now for planning purposes: Frost looks likely both Friday and Saturday night.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.