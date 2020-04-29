Soggy conditions this evening, gloomy weather continues Thursday

Soggy weather continues this evening with more gloomy weather for your Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Gusty winds continue this evening, but the wind advisory has expired. Winds will still gust anywhere from 30-40 mph as the cold front continues to move through. Once the rain arrives, winds will start to die down. Soggy weather continues this evening into the overnight hours. Rain chances do look to become more scattered tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue. Highs will only get into the lower 50s with those scattered rain chances throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sadly, it looks like those rain chances and clouds linger into your Friday. That cold front slows down which keeps rain chances into Friday. We are only looking at a few scattered rain chances for now. I think we'll start the day out with clouds with hopefully some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine looks to return Saturday with highs jumping into the mid-70s. Clouds and rain chances return Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday. We should see some sunshine by the afternoon hours Monday.

Our next soggy system looks to move in by Tuesday of next week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël