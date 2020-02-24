Soggy conditions continue tonight, gloomy Tuesday

The gloomy weather is here and it's here to stay for the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Rain chances will pick back up tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s. It'll be a little soggy tonight so if you head out tonight make sure to have the rain gear!

We'll see scattered rain chances continue into your Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. We'll start to see those rain chances move out of here by the afternoon hours. Highs look to warm up nicely into the lower 60s. We could see a few scattered rain chances Tuesday night, but I think most of us stay on the drier side. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our next system moves in quickly bringing more rain and possibly some snow.

Soggy conditions return Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As this cold front moves in, temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday night which means we could see rain transition into snow by Thursday morning.

A few snow showers could continue into Thursday morning. As for snow accumulation, it is too early to tell how much we will get. Snow lovers, don't get too excited. It does not look like we'll see a lot of snow. This will likely impact that morning commute Thursday. Highs look to get into the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

For the last few days of February, winter holds on. Highs look to be in the 30s into the weekend with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

We'll start to see sunshine return by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures do look slightly warmer as we head into the first few days of March!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël