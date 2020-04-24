Soggy conditions continue for the weekend, few storms possible Saturday

Scattered showers continue this evening, but we will dry out tonight before our next system moves in Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight.

The Weekend

Another low pressure system and cold front will move into the mountains Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. This system looks similar to the one we saw on Thursday. We saw a few thunderstorms but mostly heavy rain and some gusty winds. Winds look to gust anywhere from 20-30 mph. We will continue to keep an eye on the severe threat. If we do see some stronger thunderstorms, they will arrive later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 50.

Showers and gusty winds continue into your Sunday as that low pressure system continues to move out of the area. Sadly, it looks like the rain sticks around almost all day. I don't think we will see sunshine at all. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with overnight low in the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine finally returns for the new week! We will see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds return Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Our next system moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Soggy conditions return Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. We will cool off Thursday with highs in the 50s.

We look to dry out Thursday afternoon into Friday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël