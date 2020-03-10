Soggy conditions back and look to hang around for a while

While it's not the season of spring officially for a few more days, the rainy season has kicked in and it's not going anywhere.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances and cloud cover are the headlines for today. We might even hear a rumble of thunder or two at times. The only good news is that temperatures will still be fairly mild. It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Rain gear will be your must-have accessory today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, look for rain chances to become a little more scattered, but still hanging around. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday it looks like we'll get a slight break from the heavier bands of rain. We'll hang onto scattered rain chances throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 50.

Those rain chances pick back up Thursday as highs soar to near 70 degrees. Chances for showers and storms look likely.

The rain chances stick around all the way into the weekend and through the beginning of next week. I can't even tell you when our next best shot at a dry day is. It's that far out on the models.

Highs Friday will top out around 60 before dropping into the mid to upper 50s for the weekend. We'll rebound back into the 60s for the first part of next week.

I wish I had better news. The only good thing about the next few days is that the rain should be spread out enough not to cause any serious flooding issues. We'll be watching things closely.

