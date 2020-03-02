Soggy conditions around to start the first full week of March

Today is a big weather anniversary in the mountains, but thankfully, the weather will not look like it did 8 years ago on this day.

Today & Tonight

Although the storms will be away from us today, the rain chances will not. Take your rain gear with you, because you'll likely need it for most of the day. It will be a little breezy at times with winds gusting to up to 25 mph at times out of the south. That south wind will keep us on the mild side, with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight, the chances continue with lows only dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances continue on Tuesday before starting to wrap up Tuesday night. After showing amounts of rain that would have caused major issues last week, the models have backed way off, now only showing the potential for up to 1.5" through the whole system, so that's good news for a region that is ready for some much drier weather. Highs on Tuesday will get into the low 60s before falling to around 40 Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks drier. Outside of a stray chance early, I think we see some sunshine by the end of the day. Highs will still be around 60 before dropping back to around 40.

Sunshine, maybe mixed with some clouds at times, carries us from Thursday through the weekend. Our next best shot at rain, at this point, looks to be Monday night. Highs will still be mild on Thursday, staying close to 60, but drop into the upper 40s by Friday behind a mainly dry cold front. They'll start to rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the weekend.

Have a great week!

