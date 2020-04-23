Soggy and windy day ahead, stronger storms possible

Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tonight

We'll start Thursday on a soggy note as the approaching low-pressure system works its way toward the mountains. The rain chances will continue through the morning drive before becoming more scattered by late morning in the afternoon hours. We might even see some sunshine, which could lead to some stronger storms in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center put most of the area into a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, with parts of Southern and Southeastern Kentucky under a slight risk (2 out of 5).

As the low exits the area, the rain chances will pick back up in the late afternoon and evening hours and will likely last through much of the overnight.

The wind will be something to keep a close eye on today. While most of the models backed off on the 50 or more mph gusts, I still think we see gusts of 30-40mph, maybe more, at times today, especially in the morning hours. Those winds will be coming out of the southwest, so at least that has the added benefit of driving our temperatures up. I think most folks get close to 70 if not above. We'll drop into the mid-50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances continue into your Friday morning. We look to dry out some later in the day, but I think those clouds will stick around, for the most part. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances return late with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday is another day to watch. Showers and storms return once again and those could be on the stronger to severe side with an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

I think we clear out some on Sunday, but the latest models are trying to trend a little wetter, so we'll have to keep an eye on them. It will be much cooler behind the front with highs only in the 50s. We finally dry out a little heading into the last week of April on Monday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.